Woman hit and killed by car after walking into the street, Fresno police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An elderly woman died after Fresno police say she suddenly stepped out into traffic and was hit by a car.

It happened near Marks and McKinley shortly before nine. Police say a driver was headed north on Marks when the woman, who was pushing a shopping cart, tried to cross the street without using the crosswalk. Police say the driver had no chance to stop and that drive was not speeding and there was no signs of intoxication.

“The driver of the vehicle is very remorseful. He’s kind of a little in shock. Feels real bad that this happened,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.