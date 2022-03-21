FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been found safe and a suspect has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping on Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fresno and Tyler streets after it was reported that a woman was possibly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, an unidentified 30-year-old man.

Authorities asked for the community’s help in finding a black-colored vehicle seen in a video that was captured by a witness who saw the incident unfold.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officials announced that the woman who was believed to have been kidnapped had been found safe.

The suspect was taken into custody but officers have not yet released his identity.

Officers say they were also able to recover the vehicle used during the incident.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.