FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead on a sidewalk last week in Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 52-year-old Pamela Acosta was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Winery and Harvey avenues.

The cause of Acosta’s death is still under investigation, but officials say foul play was not involved.