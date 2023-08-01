VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death inside of a vehicle in Visalia was reported to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, deputies say.

Tuesday, just after 4:00 p.m., The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they answered a call on the 35300 Block of Road 124 in Visalia regarding a woman’s body that was found in a car.

According to deputies, Homicide Detectives were called out to the scene. There is no information as of now regarding the identity of the woman or the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 733-6218.