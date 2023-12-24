FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman near Fowler early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the agency says deputies were called to the area of Adams and Highland Avenues around 5:30 a.m. after a passerby reported a body in the roadway.

Patrol deputies say they arrived to the rural area to find a woman between the ages of 25-40 years old on the ground near orange orchards.

Detectives say she had obvious signs of trauma on her body.

Very little is known about the woman as the case is in the initial stages, but investigators confirm she is a victim of homicide.

The woman’s identity is unknown and detectives say that they are looking through missing persons files to see if they can find a match.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this case, or the decedent’s identity, to call them at 559-600-3111.