FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman had to be flown to a local hospital after being involved in a crash along the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:45 p.m. they responded to Nebraska Avenue and Highway 41 for a two-car collision.

Investigators learned a Dodge minivan was stopped westbound on Nebraska Avenue as a Ford super-duty work truck was traveling northbound on Highway 41.

The van was stopped between the 1 and 2 lanes when authorities say the truck hit the left front of the van after attempting to avoid it.

Officials say the female driver of the van who was in her mid 60’s sustained major injuries and had to be flown to a local hospital. The male driver of the truck reported pain but was not transported to a hospital.

The crash is actively under investigation.