KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A Kings County woman is facing another murder trial after her baby was stillborn, allegedly because of her drug use.

The lawyers for Adora Perez are hopeful her case will be dismissed after Perez spent over 1,000 days in county jail for what her lawyers are calling an ‘illegal sentencing’.

“But that plea was illegal, there is no such thing as manslaughter of a fetus so that conviction was set aside,” said Audrey Barron, a lawyer on the defense team for Perez.

The Kings County District Attorney’s Office charged Perez with the murder of a fetus through drug use, during a bail hearing Wednesday, the same charges she faced in 2018.

“Ms. Perez grieved the loss of this child,” said Barron, “She went to the hospital, she was excited to deliver this child, and yet like many women in this country, she delivered a stillbirth.”

We reached out to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office for an interview, which they denied but instead gave us an update on the bail hearing.

They added the grandmother of the stillborn child did speak out against Perez in court.

Still, Perez was granted transfer from prison to county jail with the release conditions that Perez take part in a drug treatment program.

“Ms. Perez is not going to be in jail while we fight the rest of this case,” she said.

Perez’s defense team advised us that she wanted privacy at this time, and we are honoring that.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta did release a statement on March 17th in support of the court’s decision to vacate charges against Perez.

[This] court decision confirms that the conviction under [voluntary manslaughter] is unlawful and orders Ms. Perez’s immediate release from prison and transfer to county jail.

We did reach out to Bonta’s office Wednesday for comment, but they did not return our email.

Perez has a preliminary hearing set for April 19th at the Kings County Superior Court.