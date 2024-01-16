FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who drove through a stop sign and launched forty feet onto a Fresno County golf course Tuesday morning escaped with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says early morning fog conditions made it difficult for the driver to see the approaching stop sign. Due to her speed, CHP says she ran the stop sign and launched onto the eighth hole at Eagle Springs Golf Club at Millerton Road and Sky Harbor Road.

Officers say the driver suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver was not officially identified.

Officials say drivers negotiating the roads during foggy conditions are advised to buckle-up, roll their windows down to listen for approaching traffic, and turn on low-beam headlights.