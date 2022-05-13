FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are searching for a driver who police say hit a woman and dragged her for approximately eight miles Friday morning in northwest Fresno. A photo was released Friday of the man police say is a suspect in the incident that left a woman dead.

Suspect photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers got a call at the La Quinta Inn on Cornelia Avenue reporting a dead woman in the parking lot of the hotel. When officers arrived they found “partial remains” of a woman.

Authorities say the woman was at the intersection of Herndon and Milburn avenues when a Chevy Silverado traveling northbound on Milburn Avenue hit the woman who was pushing a shopping cart and walking her dog on a leash.

The victim was trapped under the suspect’s vehicle, which traveled approximately eight miles until it stopped at the hotel.

Officers say surveillance video shows the suspect pulling into the hotel, exiting his vehicle, then leaving shortly after. The suspect was last seen driving southbound Cornelia Avenue towards Shaw Avenue.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Police say the suspect vehicle is a newer model, grey or silver full size, crew cab, Chevy Silverado. The vehicle has a moon roof, a light bar, and a silver toolbox in the bed. It also has significant front-end damage due to the collision.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.