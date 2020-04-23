Woman discovers body inside shed at Huron farm labor camp

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man’s body was found Thursday morning inside a shed at a Huron farm labor camp, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a farm labor camp in the area of Granada Street and Tornado Avenue around 9 a.m., spokesman Tony Botti said. A deceased person was found in a shed on the property.

Officials believe the body looked to have been there for quite some time.

Botti said the woman who found the body, which was identified as a man, believed it was her friend whom she had not seen in a while.

Deputies think the death is not suspicious at this point as officials work to identify the person.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.