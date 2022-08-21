FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman had never resurfaced after going underwater.

When crews arrived, they started searching for the woman until she was found at 5:45 p.m. and pulled from the water. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released by authorities at this time.