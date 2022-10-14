FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno.

Belmont and Lota avenues.

Belmont and Lota avenues.

Belmont and Lota avenues.

Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected to a utility pole and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking if you have any information to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.