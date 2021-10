FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 50’s, died in a crash early Thursday morning in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near Elm and Manning avenues.

The CHP said the driver made a U-turn and crashed into a tree where she died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.