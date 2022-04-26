Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include the identity of the woman who was killed in the fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has now passed away after she was seriously injured in a house fire last week, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to a home near Brown and Maple avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly get the fire under control and started to search the home in case anyone had been trapped inside.

During the search, firefighters found a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Vanessa Tellez, suffering from severe injuries in a room where the fire had previously been burning.

Tellez was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but officers say she did not survive her injuries.

Officials say nobody lives in the home and they are unsure why the woman was there.

Fire crews found another person in the home, leading them to believe the building had possibly been occupied by vagrants when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials say they have ruled out foul play.