FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles.

Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Two hours later, officers said they learned that the woman had passed away at the hospital.

Investigators said they are unsure if the woman was injured in the crash, or if she had passed away from a medical condition that she had.

Officers said another woman in one of the other cars involved in the crash was being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.