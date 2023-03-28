CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department say they respond to the area of Shaw and Villa avenues around 8:00 a.m. for an adult woman that was down behind the Goodwill.

According to police, they performed life-saving measures however the woman died. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this time, however, they are investigating the cause of death.

Police say they believe the woman was a transient in the area. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.