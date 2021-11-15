Woman dies after northwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was shot and rushed to an area hospital Saturday has died, according to the Fresno police officers.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers said they were called out to the area of Cornelia Avenue and Parkway Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman in her late 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where at the time she was rushed into surgery in critical, but stable condition. Police have confirmed she later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.