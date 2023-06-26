FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after the car she was driving hit a palm tree near Kerman Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a woman was driving on Kearney Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. east of Howard Avenue where she allegedly allowed her car to drift to the right onto the dirt shoulder. Investigators say the driver attempted to correct and then overcorrected and struck a full-grown palm tree.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, CHP says.