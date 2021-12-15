Woman dies after ejected from car after crash in Downtown Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after her car rolled several times down an embankment in downtown Fresno Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened near Highway 41 and O Street.

CHP officers said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she left the road just past the O Street off-ramp and rolled down the embankment several times.

Officers are investigating the exact time of the crash and said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Officers say she was ejected and died at the scene.