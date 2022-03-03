TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in Tulare County after colliding into a bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP officials, they responded to a call about a traffic collision where a car had collided into a bridge around Avenue 384 and Road 88 at 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

CHP says their investigation determined the vehicle had hit the concrete abutment of the bridge. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officials say the driver, a 31-year-old female, had been driving east on Avenue 384, when they believe she was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, driving off the road, and then struck the bridge.

According to the CHP, the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision, and they say alcohol was a factor in the collision.

CHP says the investigation is ongoing.