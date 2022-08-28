BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Despite life-saving efforts by good Samaritans and emergency crews, an 81-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon while swimming in the lake.

Officials with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the shore near Blue Jay Point around 4:30 p.m. when it was determined that 81-year-old Claudia Libenson of Bass Lake was having a medical emergency and had been pulled from the water.

Witnesses told investigators she was swimming with her husband around a private dock near the 39000 block of Blue Jay Point and became fatigued. They also say water went over her head and face and she lost consciousness.

The department’s boat deputies, EMS, and CAL FIRE arrived on the beach and took over the life-saving efforts already started by good Samaritans, but she ultimately died on the scene.

The Sheriff’s office says the official cause of death is still being investigated.