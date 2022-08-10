FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who died in the hospital after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation avenues after it was reported that a woman had been hit by a truck.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Mayra Fisher, suffering from major injuries. Fisher was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say she later died.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over following the crash and has been cooperating with investigators.