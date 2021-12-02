Woman dies after being hit by a truck in Hanford crosswalk

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

HANFORD Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday while walking in a crosswalk in Hanford according to police.

Officers responded to a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle in the area of Douty and Eighth streets. When police arrived they say they found Susana Russel, 59, who had been hit by a pickup truck while crossing a crosswalk. Russel had serious head injuries and was sent to an area hospital, but died later in the day according to Hanford police.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police say.