Madera woman dead after veering off roadway and landing in middle of canal, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera woman is dead after veering off the roadway and landing in a Fresno canal on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say at about 9:00 p.m. a driver of a 2013 Toyota was on Shaw Avenue driving at a high rate of speed and veered off the roadway colliding into an embankment.

When the vehicle crashed into the embankment CPH says the vehicle landed in the middle of the canal on its roof and completely submerged inside the canal.

A member of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team responded to the scene and located one person inside the vehicle that was dead.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

