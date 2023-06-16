FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after a boating accident knocked her unconscious at Pine Flat Lake Friday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8:15 p.m. they responded to a call of a boat striking a log in the water. Given that deputies were already patrolling the lake, they were able to respond swiftly.

Investigators learned when the boat struck the log, several people on board were thrown around.

One woman was knocked unconscious after hitting her head on the boat and even after performing CPR, authorities say she did not survive.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning boaters of floating debris in waterways and advises it would be best to have someone serve as a lookout for hazards.

Deputies also remind boaters that they must travel 5 mph or less after sunset.