Woman crashes car through garage, runs off leaving her 6-year-old behind

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police say 38-year-old Stephanie Stewart passed out behind the wheel before crashing into the garage of a home just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, leaving her 6-year-old terrified in the backseat.

The man and his wife who live at the house told KSEE24 that they quickly brought the child inside to keep him safe.

That’s when neighbor Darryl Banks said, things got even crazier.

“Everything happened so quick,” Banks said. “I was like what did she do?! What’s going on?!”

Neighbors say Stewart eventually woke, running from her car, and banging on the windows of nearby homes.

That is when another neighbor, trying to help the situation, rang Banks’s doorbell.

Banks said, “I opened the door, and all of a sudden…”

He says Stewart started running towards the house.

“It happened so fast,” Banks said. “But next thing I knew, she just kept coming, and I said are you kidding me?! and I just heard a crash… glass… I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Then tumbling through the broken window.

“The person busted through fell over and laid there,” said Banks. “Landed there and just lay there motionless.”

Darryl and his wife say they got out of the house fast, leaving the Stewart unconscious inside.

“And then I guess she kind of got up.. and kind of stumbled out… made her way outside through the door,” said Banks.

That’s where he says it took three to four police officers and firefighters to make the arrest.

