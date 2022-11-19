A California Highway Patrol cruiser is seen in this photo. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route 180, east of Clovis Avenue, just after 5:00 a.m.

It was there, they say, they found 19-year-old Ceara Eldride of Fresno suffering from wounds she received after her Hyundai Elantra collided with the trailer of a Peterbuilt semi-truck.

Investigators say the truck’s driver, 62-year-old Keith Miller of Fresno, was traveling in the far right lane of Highway 180. At the same time, Eldride was also driving in that lane, and approached the semi-truck at what officers say was an unsafe speed.

Her car caught up to the Peterbuilt and crashed into the back of it when she was unable to stop in time.

As a result, officers say, her car overturned and she was ejected. Officers also noted that Eldride was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.

She was taken to an area hospital with major injuries.

The CHP says neither alcohol, nor drugs, appear to be a factor in this crash.