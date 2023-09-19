KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was covered in tomatoes after crashing into a big rig trailer Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a truck was coming out of a field around 4:30 a.m. when the trailer detached in the roadway.

Investigators say a woman in a car was driving on the Grangeville Boulevard bypass a few miles west of Highway 41 when she crashed into the side of that trailer. The woman was trapped in her car, and crews had to get her out.

She was air-lifted to a local hospital. There’s no word on her condition, although officers said her injuries appeared to be minor.