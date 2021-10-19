Fresno-area woman charged in Santa Monica attacks on 3 people, including ‘Survivor’ contestant

Alexandra Diaz is shown in a photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on Oct. 19, 2021.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KTLA) – A woman who had been reported missing out of the Fresno area has been charged in attacks against three people in Santa Monica last week, including a “Survivor” contestant, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred Oct. 14 near the intersection of 2nd Street and Arizona Avenue.

Witnesses reported a woman was carrying a baton and hitting cars in the area.

Responding officers saw the woman hit a man with two hollow metal pipes, Santa Monica police said in a news release.

The woman, identified as Alexandra Diaz, was taken into custody. She had been missing and apparently suffered from mental illness and had not been taking her medication, police said.

The officers discovered two other people were randomly attacked by the suspect.

One victim, Michelle Yi, was hit by a metal pipe and was “poked” by a reciprocating saw blade that officers found on the ground, police said.

The victim suffered a 1-inch laceration on her right eyebrow from the blow. She drove herself to a hospital for treatment.

Yi, 37, competed in Season 14 of the reality show “Survivor” in 2006, according to People magazine.

The attack occurred outside a pilates studio where Yi teaches classes.

The suspect yelled at Yi, saying she had stolen her identity, and called her a prostitute, the victim told the magazine.

Diaz then lunged at her with a knife in one hand and a metal baton in the other, Yi told People. The suspect allegedly stabbed her on her bicep and hit her on the right hand with the baton, shattering her Apple Watch.

Diaz then allegedly hit Yi on her head and her “face split open.” “Blood was everywhere,” she told the magazine.

The other two victims suffered scratches to the face and head, but refused treatment.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Diaz with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

No further details about the attacks have been released.