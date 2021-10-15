Woman celebrates 101st birthday at Fresno Fair horse races

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair helped celebrate a woman’s 101st birthday at the horse races on Friday, according to Fresno Fair officials.

Janet Stines originally attended the fair on Monday to celebrate, but due to air quality, the horse races were canceled. This, however, didn’t stop her from attending the races on Friday to celebrate her big day then.

Photo Courtesy: Danielle Griffin

Photo Courtesy: Danielle Griffin

Photo Courtesy: Danielle Griffin

The Fresno Fair dedicated the third horse race of the day to Stines for her birthday and also invited her into the Winner’s Circle to take a picture with the winning horse and jockey.