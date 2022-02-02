Woman busted with $500K worth of fake designer handbags and more in Tulare, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in Tulare County for having $500,000 worth of fake designer handbags, clothing and jewelry on Tuesday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Deputies say on Tuesday they received word from Department of Homeland Security officials that a large shipment of fake merchandise was heading to Tulare County from the Philippines.

Upon investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a home in the 800 block of Belmont Street in Tulare as the recipient of the fake goods.

Photo Courtesy – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, detectives served a warrant at the home and found Maria Teresa Avina Lopez, 41, in possession of 704 fake purses, 600 fake articles of clothing and two large totes filled with fake jewelry.

Deputies say the estimated value of all the items if they were sold amounts to around $500,000.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office authorities say Lopez was arrested for possession of counterfeit goods.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Anonymous tips can be sent via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or 1-800-TIPNOW.