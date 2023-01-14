Woman burned after she set sheds on fire in Clovis, PD says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Clovis was burned after sheds in a Lowe’s parking lot were set on fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say around 1:00 p.m. they responded with Clovis Fire Department to a report of a fire in a Lowe’s parking lot in Clovis. While responding they learned a woman in a shed was injured by the fire.

Authorities say the homeless woman was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Officers say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is known the homeless woman started it. Whether she will be detained and under what charges will be confirmed after authorities gather more information.

The Clovis Police Department says only two sheds were destroyed and no other buildings were threatened.