FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was injured by a dog early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say they responded to the area of Hedges and Bond avenues around 6:00 a.m. for a call of a woman who was bleeding from a dog bite on the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The SPCA was able to capture the dog in the backyard of a home. The dog will be quarantined and the owners will be notified, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.