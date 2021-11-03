Woman barricades herself in Fresno apartment after committing series of crimes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A standoff is underway in central Fresno after a woman accused of committing a series of crimes throughout Wednesday barricaded herself in an apartment, according to the Fresno police officials.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers were called out to the City Wide Market near Fruit and Dakota avenues after it was reported that a man had been spotted with a firearm inside of his car.

A short time later, the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that shots had been fired near Sussex Way and Pacific Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway but did not find anything that had been struck. Police say nobody was injured in the shooting.

While investigating, they reportedly learned that the suspect from the market was the same person responsible for the shooting on Sussex Way.

The investigation led officers to a nearby apartment complex on Fruit Avenue, where they discovered that a disturbance involving the suspect’s significant other had just happened before they arrived.

Police say the man responsible for the shooting was taken into custody once officers arrived on scene, but his significant other barricaded herself in an apartment after pointing a gun at at least three people. At one point, police say the woman pulled the trigger of the gun after pointing it at someone, but it didn’t fire.

Officers have the apartment complex taped off as they work on getting the woman to surrender.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was inside of the apartment with the woman but he has since come out.