Woman arrested on suspicion of lighting large fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was arrested Monday after investigators say she lit a fire that sent huge plumes of black smoke in the air and could be seen for miles in Fresno.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire that charred a private property in west-central Fresno Monday morning.

The fire started around 9:00 a.m. near Olive and Marks avenues. California Highway Patrol officers were alerted to the suspect after witnesses said they saw the woman light the fire.

There is still no estimate as to the cost of the damage.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

