TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old woman involved in a crash in Tulare County was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says 2:00 p.m. Monday officers responded to a crash on Highway 201 at Road 84.

Investigators say the driver of a Honda was traveling eastbound on Highway 201 approaching Road 84.

A driver of a Mazda was traveling westbound on Avenue 400 approaching Road 84. Officials say that based on the statement from a witness at the scene of the crash and the statements obtained from the driver of the Mazda and the passengers seated inside of the Mazda at the time of the crash, the Honda driver turned in the direct path of the Mazda.

The impact caused both the Honda and the Mazda to veer off and travel onto the west dirt shoulder. As a result of the impact, investigators say not only was the Honda driver injured, but all three of her passengers sustained major injuries. One of six passengers in the Mazda also sustained what is believed to be a minor injury at this time.

All but one passenger in the Honda was transported to a local hospital. The front passenger of the Honda at the time of the crash was transported to a Fresno hospital via air ambulance.

CHP says alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash which resulted in the arrest of the driver of the Honda.