Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Fresno grandmother

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a Fresno grandmother earlier this month, according to police.

Officers say Hope Marshay Whitmore of Fresno was identified as the driver of the vehicle that hit Lavonda Anita Mosley shortly after 7 p.m. on March 5, in the area of Elm and Grove avenues.

According to Fresno Police, Whitmore was arrested for hit and run/vehicular manslaughter. The fatal hit-and-run is the third pedestrian fatality of 2021.

