FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department announced the arrest in a fatal fire in April, where a 59-year-old man died.

Fire officials with the Fresno Fire Department say around 1:30 p.m. on April 24, 2023, a 911 call was received reporting a fire with a possible victim inside an irrigation culvert along the BNSF railway, north of the intersection of Santa Fe and Norwich avenues in Fresno.

Investigators say a neighbor and a Code Enforcement officer, who were in the area, responded to the fire location and were attempting to rescue the victim when police officers and firefighters arrived.

After the fire was exhausted investigators say they found Eric W. Bennett from Fresno dead. The cause of death according to the Fresno Couty Coroner was thermal injury and smoke inhalation.

Fresno fire investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

Fresno Police Department homicide detectives also arrived to assist with the investigation. Investigators say initially, the fire cause was classified as undetermined. After an investigation, they determined the fire to be incendiary.

Fire investigators say they were able to identify a suspect 37-year-old Felicia Quiroz, as a primary suspect. Fire officials say Quiroz, admissions, and confessions were made which matched the investigator’s findings.

On Tuesday, Quiroz was found in northwest Fresno by officers and arrested by Fire Investigators.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting the Fresno Fire Department ARSON hotline – at 559-621-ARSN (2767).