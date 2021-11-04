Woman arrested for string of thefts, burglaries in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested accused of committing a string of thefts and burglaries throughout Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies say 32-year-old Theresa McFarren was arrested for several thefts and burglaries that had taken place over the past month in Goshen, Tulare, Three Rivers and the National Park.

Officials say they found McFarren in a car located on the 900 block of S. Redwood in Visalia where she was found with multiple stolen checks, mail and credit cards in the vehicle.

Detectives investigating the incident say several search warrants were served at a home and at a storage unit in Visalia where stolen property from multiple county cases was recovered.

According to deputies, McFarren was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Detention Facility and the second suspect, in this case, is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Sgt. Demico Holguin at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488. For those wishing to remain anonymous email tcso@tipnow.com or text/call (559) 725-4194.

