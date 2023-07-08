CUTLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage girl was stabbed Saturday morning by a suspect just three years older than her, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to an address in the 12500 block of Avenue 388, between Lincoln Road and Dinuba Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

They also say when they arrived at the scene they found a 16-year-old girl who was the victim of a stabbing.

Investigators say they were able to identify and arrest a 19-year-old woman who they believe was responsible for the stabbing.

The girl’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening, and deputies are continuing their investigation.