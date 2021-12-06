Woman arrested for robbing gas station in Kingsburg, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested for her involvement in a robbery at a gas station in Kingsburg over the weekend, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the Valero Gas Station along Highway 99 in Kingsburg for a report of a possible armed robbery.

Authorities say a man and a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Amanda Dress of Oregon, were caught on surveillance camera driving up to the gas station in a truck prior to the robbery.

Authorities say a surveillance camera captured Amanda Dress and a man pulling up to the store in a truck before the robbery. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

RELATED STORY | Four teens arrested in connection to armed robberies and vehicle pursuit, deputies say

Deputies say the man stayed in the truck as Dress got out and went into the shop to confront the store clerk.

Moments later, authorities say the man jumped out of his truck, stood by the door of the store, and acted as if he was holding a weapon inside of his jacket as the Dress grabbed cash out of the register.

Following the theft, Dress and the man left the store and deputies began working to identify them.

On Sunday night, the Hanford Police Department reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to let detectives know that the woman seen in the surveillance footage at the store had been detained in an unrelated investigation.

Detectives went to Hanford, where they say they were able to determine Dress was the woman involved in the robbery at the gas station.

Dress was taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Robby Hebrard or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.