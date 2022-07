FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Thursday the arrest in the death of Richard Martin, who they say was found shot in May outside a Fresno shopping center.

Police say 48-year-old Alejandra Munoz was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Photo of 48-year-old Alejandra Munoz provided by the Fresno Police Department.

The victim, Richard Martin, was found dead in his car in a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley Avenue with several gunshot wounds, according to police.