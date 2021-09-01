Woman arrested after robbing rideshare driver with a pair of scissors in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly used a pair of scissors to rob a rideshare driver, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a shopping center near Shaw and Sunnyside avenues after someone called 911 to report they were being robbed and cut with scissors by a woman.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Rachel James of Coarsegold, in the parking lot and detained her.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned that the victim was working as a rideshare driver when they picked up James in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan.

As James was sitting in the backseat, police say she suddenly pulled out a pair of scissors and held them to the driver’s neck as she demanded money.

The driver pulled over into a parking lot, where police say James cut the driver’s chin with the scissors during a brief struggle.

Police say James then got out of the car with a small amount of stolen cash and slashed the victim’s tires.

James was booked into the Fresno County Jail for several felony charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and vandalism.

At the time of her arrest, police say James was on probation in Madera County for assault with a deadly weapon.