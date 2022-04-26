MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested after she hit an elderly man in the head with a rock during an unprovoked attack on Tuesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers were called out to the Bear Creek footpath near 27th Street and H Street for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man bleeding from a cut on his head.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned that the elderly man had been walking along the trail when 18-year-old Angela Carillo picked up a large rock and hit him in the head with it.

Officers say witnesses told them they saw Carillo pick up the same rock and throw it at the victim’s head again, but she missed.

Carillo was arrested and booked into county jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation but officials say it appears to be unprovoked.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Wilkins at (209) 385-6905.