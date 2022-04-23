TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo location on Tulare Avenue for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they say they learned a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Hannah Nicole Collins, had walked into the bank and gave a teller a hand-written note.

In the note, officers say Collins told the teller to hand over money and claimed that she was armed with a weapon.

Photo provided by the Tulare Police Department

After getting the money, officers say Collins walked out of the bank, leading to authorities asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Detectives were able to track down Collins the following Saturday after receiving a tip about her whereabouts. Collins was placed under arrest on charges related to the robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.