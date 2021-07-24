Woman airlifted to hospital following vehicle crash in Kings County, officials say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries after a solo vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to Hanford CHP.

Around 10:30 a.m., CHP says they received a call about a crash near Diary and Racine avenues in Corcoran.

According to officials, the crash occurred while the woman was driving northbound on Dairy Avenue, when her vehicle left the roadway and then overturned.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and CHP says that she was not ejected from her vehicle during the crash.

Officials say the woman is a 20-year-old from Pittsburg, CA who was driving a Toyota Rav4.

According to CHP, the woman was reported to have major injuries and was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Hospital following the accident.

Officers are currently at the scene and it is undetermined if alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.