Woman accused of injuring deputy while resisting arrest in Lemoore, officials say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy sustained minor injuries trying to detain a woman who was resisting arrest on Tuesday, according to Kings County Sheriff’s officials.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 10:30 p.m., a Kings County deputy spotted a U-Haul truck driving recklessly in the area of 17th and Jersey avenues in Lemoore.

According to officials, the deputy also noticed that the U-Haul’s loading ramp was unsecured and dragging behind the truck as it pulled into the Yokut Gas Station.

Authorities say the deputy pulled in behind the U-Haul to conduct a traffic stop after watching it nearly strike multiple other vehicles while driving into the parking lot.

Kings County Sheriff deputies say as the U-Haul came to a stop, the driver, Amanda Hulett, abruptly exited the vehicle from the driver’s seat and became confrontational with the deputy.

According to officials, the deputy asked Hulett to identify herself repeatedly, but she refused, resulting in the deputy attempting to detain her with handcuffs.

Officials say Hulett then began screaming and pulling herself away from the deputy, requiring the deputy to then secure her on the ground.

Deputies say Hulett continued to resist arrest and started twisting and spinning her body as the deputy attempted to handcuff her.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says a crowd then began to gather around Hulett and the deputy, yelling obscenities at the deputy and using their phones to record the incident.

According to officials, Tribal Security Officers soon arrived at the scene and helped place Hulett into custody.

Investigators later determined that Hulett had four active Kings County warrants issued for her arrest.

Kings County Sheriff’s deputies say Hulett was booked into the Kings County Jail on the four active warrants along with new charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an executive officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say her bail was set at $180,000.