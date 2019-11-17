Woman, 82, missing out of Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 82-year-old is missing out of Merced, and police say she suffers from dementia.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Chanmynarath Thongphath. She’s described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, brown hair and eyes and 140 pounds.

She was last seen in south Merced Saturday morning, wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Officers are looking for her throughout the City of Merced. If you see her, call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.

