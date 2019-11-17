Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Woman, 82, missing out of Merced

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 82-year-old is missing out of Merced, and police say she suffers from dementia.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Chanmynarath Thongphath. She’s described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, brown hair and eyes and 140 pounds.

She was last seen in south Merced Saturday morning, wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Officers are looking for her throughout the City of Merced. If you see her, call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com