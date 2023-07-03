FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in Fresno was rescued from their car by passers-by after the vehicle crashed through a fence and ended up in a city canal Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 1:15 p.m. they were called to the area of Shields and Blackstone avenues after a car broke through a fence and ended up in the canal. Witnesses who saw the crash helped the person inside get away from the wrecked vehicle and out of the canal.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the female driver attempted to break but accidentally stepped on the gas and drove into the canal.

Officials say the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.