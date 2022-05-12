FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bold crime was caught on camera, at a local CVS where three suspects made off with hundreds of dollars of stolen liquor.

It is not the first crime like this to happen in Fresno, but in this instance, a witness said he cannot stand by and continue to let this happen.

The witness did not want to be identified but said the robbery took place around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I was stunned I didn’t quite understand what was going on at first and then I asked her and she goes yea they’re robbing us,” the witness said.

He said the manner in which the robbers acted shocked him. He says they were unphased by all his comments.

The witness followed the three to their getaway car and even wrote down their license plate.

“If we don’t do something about it, it’s only going to get worse,” the witness said.

He said something needs to be done about California’s relaxed laws that prosecute these types of crimes.

“With the prop 47 law, if you can steal anything under 950 and can’t get prosecuted, you only get a ticket criminals know that they understand that and they operate under that,” he said.

Fresno police advise for those who witness crimes like these to do exactly as this man did. That being write down their license plate and get a good description of what they look like.

“They had absolutely no care they were laughing and giggling a little bit and grinning,” the witness said.